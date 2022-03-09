STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IND vs SL: Hanuma Vihari seeks to reap returns in familiar conditions

Having proven his worth overseas, the Hyderabadi batter would want to cement his place at No. 3

India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot at the 2nd Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg. (Photo| Twitter)

BENGALURU: Determination, hard work, grit, team man and solid technique. These are some of the words, which would describe Hanuma Vihari. His performances under difficult conditions stood out in India's last tour Down Under. The bravery badge, ever since, might have helped him earn huge respect, but it is the runs, which will eventually matter the most. To be fair, the Hyderabad batter has not been a regular in the playing XI with others ahead of him in the pecking order in the past.

Now, with the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane dropped for the ongoing Sri Lanka Test series, the doors have opened for him to cement his place. The 28-year-old delivered in the first Test against Sri Lanka with a solid half-century, and will be eager to deliver in the day-night Test in Bengaluru, starting Saturday. The team is also going through some sort of transition phase in the longer format, and Vihari must be aware of the opportunity that lies ahead.

Considering Vihari has impressed when playing abroad (of the 14 Tests, he has only played two in India), the batter needs to eye big scores at home, where the conditions are a tad easier than away. With India playing majority of the Test matches in known conditions this year, (four at home against Australia, 2 Test in Bangladesh), each and every innings in India whites will be important for Vihari.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, Vihari had a couple of good sessions with chief coach R Sridhar (former India fielding coach) at the Saint John’s Cricket Academy in Secunderabad, and childhood coach John Manoj also had a word with him then. “He is actually used to playing the long innings. I told him to ‘just apply yourself and play session wise. You play for a couple of sessions, you will get a good score',''said Manoj.

Runs is the only route to cement his place in the longer format, especially when the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are fighting for the two slots in the batting order. Vihari, who seems to be a like-for-like Pujara's replacement, is an ideal number three, which is his batting position for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit. For the majority of his short Test career, he has been used as a number six batter. He has to prove that he deserves the all-important number three position. The competition for slots could open up further if one adds Suryakumar Yadav, who has been doing well in limited overs cricket, in the mix.

“I think since Vihari is there now, he has all the tools to be successful. See, there will always be competition in the Indian team. It is the case with every cricketer, he has to be consistent in whatever he does. As long as you perform, you can survive.  The competition will also help him exhibit this talent, which he possesses. It is very important for players to perform when there is more competition. He loves challenges and I expect him to deliver in Bengaluru and future Tests too, ” said Manoj, who is also the Vice President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

