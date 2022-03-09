STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth on Wednesday retired from all forms of domestic cricket, drawing curtains down on his tumultuous career.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World Cup-winning India fast bowler Sreesanth on Wednesday retired from all forms of domestic cricket, drawing curtains down on his tumultuous career.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, picking up 87, 75 and seven wickets respectively.

The 39-year-old right-arm pacer was last seen in action during Kerala's Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya last month when he returned with two wickets in their innings and 166-run victory.

Making his announcement in a series of tweets, Sreesanth said he has chosen to end his 25 years' career for the next generation of cricketers.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," the Kerala-born pacer wrote.

"For the next generation of cricketers...I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he added.

Having made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Nagpur on October 25, 2006, Sreesanth went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the coveted ODI World Cup in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

Sreesanth
