Gangadharan slams ton for Nellai Nadar

A Gangadharan’s century helped Nellai Nadar post 341 in 90 overs against St Patrick’s on the day 1 of the semifinals of the TAKE- Serenity Cup U-19 inter-school tournament. 

Published: 11th March 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Gangadharan’s century helped Nellai Nadar post 341 in 90 overs against St Patrick’s on the day 1 of the semifinals of the TAKE- Serenity Cup U-19 inter-school tournament. 

Brief scores: Semifinals: Don Bosco 188 (Athish 117 n.o, Vignesh 6/44) vs St Bede’s AIHSS 72/1 in 30 ovs (Ali 43 batting); Nellai Nadar MHSS 341 (Gangadharan 107, Arjun 4/76) vs St Patrick’s AIHSS 4/2 1.3 ovs.

Lokeshwar to lead TN
S Lokeshwar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament, the state senior selection committee of the TNCA said. Team: S Lokeshwar (c), RS Jaganath Sinivas  (vc), S Ganesh (wk), D Gowri Shankar, S Aravind, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Khumar, Shubhang Mishra, S Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, D Rahul, S Nikhilesh, H Trilok Nag, S Ajith Ram, S Mohan Prasath, Manav Parakh, NS Harish, U Mukilesh, RS Mokit Hariharan, B Sachin.

Pachaiyappa’s bag title
J Ranjith Kumar’s 66 helped Pachaiyappa’s College thrash Bharath University in the final of Chengalpattu DCA inter-college T20 tournament. Brief scores: Pachaiyappa’s College 146 bt Bharath University, Tambaram 116 in 18.5 ovs. 

St George trump Wings of Fire
St George Cricket Academy beat Wings of Fire Coimbatore Club by 19 runs in the Ramji Cricket Academy pink ball tournament for women. 

