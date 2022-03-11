STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ross Taylor to play 2 matches for NZ XI against the Netherlands, BJ Watling joins coaching staff

Taylor's inclusion headlines a strong mix of BLACKCAPS hopefuls and rising stars in the NZ XI squad which will be captained by Michael Bracewell.

Published: 11th March 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: Veteran batter Ross Taylor will turn out for the New Zealand XI against the Netherlands in Napier next week to get some game-time before he bids farewell to international cricket in his final ODI series later this month.

Paul Wiseman will lead the coaching staff and will be supported by Auckland pace bowling coach Azhar Abbas and former BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper BJ Watling.

Watling has been working in the ND coaching network for the past couple of seasons and was head coach for ND A this season.

Taylor was ruled out of the Plunket Shield match on Friday for the Central Stags for being a COVID-19 'household contact'.

The 38-year-old will turn out against the touring Dutch at McLean Park in the second one-day warm-up match on March 19 as well as the one off T20 on March 21.

"I'm looking forward to getting down to Napier and playing on one of my favourite grounds in McLean Park," Taylor said.

"It's a great opportunity to get some time in the middle after missing the latest round of the Plunket Shield and it will also be useful to have a look at the touring team ahead of the ODI series.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some new and younger faces who I hope I can help by passing on some knowledge," he added.

The New Zealand XI face Netherlands behind closed doors in two one-day matches at Napier on March 17 and 19 followed by a one-off T20 on March 21.

The BLACKCAPS then take on the Netherlands in a T20I on March 25 at McLean Park followed by three ODIs, at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on March 29 and Hamilton's Seddon Park on April 2 and 4.

"The Netherlands are an ever-improving side and they'll be relishing the chance to take on a Test-playing nation," Taylor said.

"They have a few familiar players from the New Zealand domestic scene who I'm sure will be valuable to them in terms of understanding the conditions We know they'll play with plenty of pride and expect them to be a good challenge,” he added.

Taylor's inclusion headlines a strong mix of BLACKCAPS hopefuls and rising stars in the NZ XI squad which will be captained by Michael Bracewell.

Bracewell, Dane Cleaver and Ben Sears are very much contenders for the BLACKCAPS white-ball squads to face the Netherlands later this month, in light of the unavailability of 12 BLACKCAPS regulars, including skipper Kane Williamson, who will leave for the IPL in the coming weeks.

The rest of the NZ XI side is a look into the future with Jesse Tashkoff, Jock McKenzie and Matt Boyle recent graduates of the NZ U19 programme.

New Zealand XI squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Matt Bacon, Matt Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), James Hartshorn, Mitch Hay, Jayden Lennox, Angus McKenzie, Jock McKenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears, Jesse Tashkoff (game 1), Ross Taylor (games 2 and 3).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Netherlands tour of New Zealand Ross Taylor last ODI New Zealand cricket
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp