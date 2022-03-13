STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Jaspirt Bumrah completes fifer, India bowl out Lankans for 109

Published: 13th March 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second day of 2nd test match between India and Sri Lanka, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India tightened their noose around the Sri Lankans by bundling them for just 109 runs and then extended their overall lead to 204 by reaching 61 for one at tea on the second day of the second Test, here on Sunday.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, also his first at home, as India polished off the Sri Lankan lower-order in a jiffy.

Sri Lanka resumed at 86 for six and India required less than 30 minutes to wrap their innings for a huge 143-run first innings lead.

Bumrah (5/24) and off-spinner R Ashwin (2/30) scalped two batters each as Sri Lanka's shoddy display continued.

India skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) and Mayank Agarwal (22) added 42 runs before the latter edged one from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya towards gully.

Embuldeniya got the ball to turn away from good length and the edge from Agarwal's bat was taken by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit, who largely played on the front foot and confidently swept and reverse swept the spinners, took some time to settle before going for his measured shots.

At the break, Hanuma Vihari (8) was giving him company.

At the start of the day, stumper batter Niroshan Dickwella (21) started off with consecutive boundaries off Bumrah.

He opened the face of the bat to gently place the ball between the gaps.

Ashwin expectedly bowled from the other end and troubled Embuldeniya (1) straight away, his balls turning from the rough.

Embuldeniya could not handle a short one from Bumrah, miscuing a pull to be caught by Rishabh Pant.

That was an irresponsible shot under the circumstances.

Surnaga Lakmal showed intent to stay at the wicket but could not read a carrom ball from Ashwin and saw his timber disturbed.

This was immediately after he lofted one over mid-on for a boundary.

Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul when he had Dickwella caught behind.

The short ball jumped off the track, touched the shoulder of the bat before going into Pant's gloves.

Vishwa Fernando went after Ashwin in the next over but was soon deceived by another carrom ball and was stumped by Pant as the batter had lunged forward.

