STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women's CWC: All-round Australia thrash New Zealand by 141 runs

It was a clinical performance from the six-time World Cup champions as they successfully defended 269/8 by bowling their opponents out for just 128 in the 31st over at Basin Reserve.

Published: 13th March 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Darcie Brown of Australia bowling during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Australia . ( Photo | AP)

Darcie Brown of Australia bowling during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Australia . ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: Australia on Sunday registered a commanding 141-run victory over arch-rival New Zealand at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Wellington.

It was a clinical performance from the six-time World Cup champions as they successfully defended 269/8 by bowling their opponents out for just 128 in the 31st over at Basin Reserve.

There were strong contributions from nearly every member of Meg Lanning's powerful side, with Ellyse Perry (68) and Tahlia McGrath (57) scoring valuable half-centuries and the returning Ashleigh Gardner (48* from just 18 balls) adding the finishing touches on a late Australian flurry with the bat.

But it was with the ball that the Australians really shone, as teenager Darcie Brown (3/22) ripped through the New Zealand top-order and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34) and Gardner (2/15) put the polish on an impressive team performance.

The result sees Australia regain their place at the top of tournament standings with three wins from as many matches, while New Zealand drops to fourth and remains in a battle to reach the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: Australia 269/8 (Ellyse Perry 68, Tahlia McGrath 57; Lea Tahuhu 3-53) vs New Zealand 128/10 (Amy Satterthwaite 44, Lea Tahuhu 23; Darcie Brown 3-22). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
australia ICC Women's cricket World Cup New Zealand World Cup champions
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp