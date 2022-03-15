STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Cricket Board planning to introduce women's PSL early next year

Published: 15th March 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: Alarmed by the poor showing of the national team in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said the PCB is planning to introduce a proper domestic set-up for them, which includes a T20 franchise-based league to begin early next year to unearth new talent.

"There is a lot of work to be done in our women's cricket set-up. You have to take into consideration the restrictions and other issues that are unique to women in sports. We have to take steps to have a proper domestic calendar for women with three-day matches," Ramiz told reporters here.

Pakistan lost all its opening four games in the World Cup to lie at the bottom of the points table.

Pakistan still have three league matches remaining against the West Indies, England and New Zealand.

The PCB chief pointed out that unlike other countries the pool of talent in women's cricket in Pakistan was not broad based, which was one reason for the slow progress.

"But I am not disappointed at the performances in the World Cup. We have a base and we are planning to launch a Pakistan Super League for women in January next year with foreign players and also working on having a PSL for under-19 players in October this year," he said.

Ramiz said he was keen to launch the two new properties because the PSL had become a successful brand in Pakistan and there was a market for a women's tournament as well.

"The PCB also wants to increase its revenue streams because right now we are totally dependent on our income from the ICC shares and the PSL and we have to increase our properties for more money," he added.

Ramiz said in modern day cricket, economic power is a must for any country to move forward.

He also said he was looking to introduce an auction system on the lines of the Indian Premier League for the PSL to replace the draft system used now for franchises to sign players.

"In an auction system franchises will have to bid for the players they want and that would mean more money into the PSL and for players like they have in the IPL. Obviously, we cannot compete with the IPL in terms of money right now but if we have an auction system it will make a huge difference."

