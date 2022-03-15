STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India for winning Test series against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Team India on clean sweeping the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

"#TeamIndia's pink, white and red ball form at home this season has been outstanding. Congratulations on a good win," tweeted Sachin.

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations."

On the other hand, former Indian batter Irfan Pathan also congratulated Team India and also said that Sri Lanka needs to work on their performance.

"Feel good series win by team India Bumrah was outstanding on this dry pitch. Not a single win during this Indian trip for Sri Lanka, they need to learn a lot quickly," tweeted Irfan.

Resuming the post-Tea session at 151/4, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella struck a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The 55-run partnership was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel who dismissed wicket-keeper batter Dickwella for 12 after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Charith Asalanka joined his skipper but could not do much as he became the second victim of Axar Patel, caught by Rohit Sharma for 5 to put Lankans in further trouble at 180/6.

Karunaratne kept the fight on as he went on to notch up his century and along with Lasith Embuldeniya took Sri Lanka's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah was again introduced into the attack and the pacer cleaned up the centurion Karunaratne for 107 with the visitors losing their seventh wicket for 204. In the next over, Lasith Embuldeniya was dismissed leg before wicket for 2.

Bumrah struck for the third time in the innings as he cleaned up tail-ender Suranga Lakmal for 1 picking up his eighth wicket of the match. Ashwin delivered the final blow as he dismissed Vishwa Fernando for 2 to bowl out visitors for 208. Ashwin finished with 4 wickets in the second innings.

This was India's third day-night Test match victory on home soil in as many matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Series India vs Sri Lanka Test Series India vs Sri Lanka Second Test
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp