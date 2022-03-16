STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TAKE-Serenity cup U-19 tournament: S Mohamed Ali and R Pravin help St Bede's secure lead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unbeaten hundred by S Mohamed Ali and R Pravin's half-century helped St Bede’s to post 341 for 5 in 110 overs against Nellai Nadar on the second day of the TAKE-Serenity cup Under-19 inter-school cricket tournament.

Ali and Pravin have so far added 197 runs for the unfinished sixth wicket stand, helping St Bede’s bag a lead of 66 runs. Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS 275 vs St. Bede’s AIHSS 341/5 in 110 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 151 batting, P Vignesh 43, R Pravin 85 batting,  A Vishaall 3/54).

Nakul Sankara Narayanan shines

Nakul Sankara Narayanan's 81 enabled Twentieth Century Club to beat Cosmopolitan club by two wickets with an over to spare in a high scoring fourth division 'A' zone league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: Cosmopolitan Club 309/9 in 50 ovs (KS Siddarth 125; Rahul Azariah 6/96) lost to Twentieth Century Club 311/8 in 49 ovs (Nakul Sankara Narayanan 81, B Kiran 60; Mohit Kumar Sancheti 3/59).

Shabbir Dhankot bags crown

Shabbir Dhankot  defeated  Akramullah  Baig  442-437 in a closely-fought final of the Tamil  Nadu state ranking tenpin bowling league held at LetsBowl, Thoraipakkam, Chennai. In the final, played based on the cumulative pinfall of two games, Shabbir finished the first game trailing Akramullah (216-226) by 10 pins. In game 2, Shabbir came back strongly and eventually scored 226 to eclipse Akramullah Baig by a thin margin of 5 pins. 

Abdul Malik Cricket Academy​ clinches title

Abdul Malik Cricket Academy defeated Ramji CA by 91 runs in the final of the RCA women’s pink ball T20 tournament. Brief scores: Abdul Malik Cricket Academy 174/5 in 20 ovs (Shushaanthika 57, Hemalatha 63) bt Ramji Cricket Academy 83/8 in 20 ovs.

