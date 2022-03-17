STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test: Pat Cummins feels proud of team's performance after draw

The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan batting out till the end to see his team through.

Published: 17th March 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Pat Cummins (Photo | AP)

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has said that he is proud of his team's performance in the second Test against Pakistan, here in Karachi.

Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock of 196 as Pakistan managed to grind out an epic draw against Australia on the final day of the second Test in Karachi after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.

"I think so, I think we had enough overs, it was a pretty good wicket even on day 4 and day 5. We created a few chances, but we failed to grab them. Mitch Swepson was fantastic on debut, his figures don't do justice to the way he bowled. Nathan was impressive towards the end, as he always does on day 5. For an Australian team to bat over two days at the start of a Test match, I don't think we've done that for a long time," said Cummins after the final day ended.

"Lots of positives from this match and so far in the series. The way we batted was fantastic, the way we hunted and took those wickets on day 3 with reverse swing, that was brilliant as well. And we were always ahead in the game, so really proud of the boys," he added.

Both teams walked away with four points each in the WTC standings and continue to occupy the top two spots.

