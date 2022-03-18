Pakistan-Australia limited-overs series shifted to Lahore from Pindi on government's advice 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 18th March 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | PCB Twitter)

By PTI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the white ball series against Australia from Rawalpindi to here on the advice of the government.

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed confirmed on Friday that the three ODIs and lone T20 would be played in Lahore instead of Rawalpindi.

"Due to political activities and scenarios we have decided it would be better to have the matches in Lahore as there will be a lot of movement and activities in Islamabad and Pindi during the time frame the matches are scheduled," he said.

The ODIs are scheduled to be held on March 29, 31 and April 2 followed by the T20 on April 4.

Australia are already in Lahore preparing for the third Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, which starts on Monday.

An Australian team official said the PCB had spoken to them and they had no issues as it only meant less travelling for the players.

The Australian squad since its arrival in Pakistan has enjoyed an incident-free tour despite a major suicide bomb attack in Peshawar but due to the political scenario heating up after the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, political activities have picked up in the twin cities.

Several political rallies by the government and opposition have been planned ahead of the national assembly session in the coming days.

Law enforcement agencies expect thousands of people to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from next week.

Australia and Pakistan squads had stayed in Islamabad when they played the first Test in Pindi earlier this month.

