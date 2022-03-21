Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Hopes run high as Tamil Nadu team returns to pitch

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ranji Trophy season this year has not been favourable to the Tamil Nadu senior team as they did not make it to the knock-outs. But, putting that behind, cricket aficionados hope that the stateside, led by S Lokeshwar, make it to the last four in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, which begins on March 22.

The Trophy will see 32 teams in the Elite League divided in eight groups of four teams each. The Tamil Nadu team is in the Elite A group, which also comprises Mumbai, Andhra and Manipur. The matches will be played at Puducherry.

“It’s always a pleasure to lead any state side. Given that the youngsters are a step away from playing for the senior side, it’s an additional privilege and responsibility for me. My job is to channelise the energy of the boys in the right way and lead them up the ladder,” said Lokeshwar.

The Tamil Nadu team has two tough draws with Mumbai and Andhra in their group. Manipur, too, can spring a surprise. “These days one cannot take any team lightly. Mumbai is always a team to beat and I want to perform well against them and take the team to the next level,” he said.

Due to the Covid situation and Ranji Trophy schedule, the TNCA senior division league matches could not be held. Thus, the team is slightly underprepared.

“We did get to play practice games. We had limited preparation, but every session was used well. We had a two-day match simulation on a challenging wicket. I think that brought the boys back on track. The team looks good in all departments. I cannot pick just a player, everyone is good in their own way,” he said.

Some of the promising players in the team include RS Jaganath Sinivas, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Khumar, S Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, S Ajith Ram and S Mohan Prasath.

“We have boys who have played this level for a few years now. But, it’s the players who step up during the tournament that are key to the side. We have Pradosh Ranjan Paul coming back from the Ranji Trophy. Pradosh and I were among the runs in the one-day tournament. Our bowlers also did well in the one-day games,” said the wicket-keeper/batsman.

The team’s coach is former Tamil Nadu spinner and selector R Ramkumar.

“Ramkumar is a straightforward person. He is quick to spot the players’ strengths and weaknesses. He works with us personally and his inputs are valuable. We collectively need to improve on big match occasions. I think that’s where Tamil Nadu as a team has not been catching up to the potential it has. Ticking that box would bring laurels to the state across all age groups,” signed off Lokeshwar.