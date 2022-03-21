STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Hopes run high as Tamil Nadu team returns to pitch

The Tamil Nadu team is in the Elite A group, which also comprises Mumbai, Andhra and Manipur. The matches will be played at Puducherry. 

Published: 21st March 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Stumps

For representational purposes

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Ranji Trophy season this year has not been favourable to the Tamil Nadu senior team as they did not make it to the knock-outs. But, putting that behind, cricket aficionados hope that the stateside, led by S Lokeshwar, make it to the last four in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, which begins on March 22.

The Trophy will see 32 teams in the Elite League divided in eight groups of four teams each. The Tamil Nadu team is in the Elite A group, which also comprises Mumbai, Andhra and Manipur. The matches will be played at Puducherry. 

“It’s always a pleasure to lead any state side. Given that the youngsters are a step away from playing for the senior side, it’s an additional privilege and responsibility for me. My job is to channelise the energy of the boys in the right way and lead them up the ladder,” said Lokeshwar.

The Tamil Nadu team has two tough draws with Mumbai and Andhra in their group. Manipur, too, can spring a surprise. “These days one cannot take any team lightly. Mumbai is always a team to beat and I want to perform well against them and take the team to the next level,” he said.

Due to the Covid situation and Ranji Trophy schedule, the TNCA senior division league matches could not be held. Thus, the team is slightly underprepared.

“We did get to play practice games. We had limited preparation, but every session was used well. We had a two-day match simulation on a challenging wicket. I think that brought the boys back on track. The team looks good in all departments. I cannot pick just a player, everyone is good in their own way,” he said.

Some of the promising players in the team include RS Jaganath Sinivas, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R Vimal Khumar, S Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, S Ajith Ram and S Mohan Prasath.

“We have boys who have played this level for a few years now. But, it’s the players who step up during the tournament that are key to the side. We have Pradosh Ranjan Paul coming back from the Ranji Trophy. Pradosh and I were among the runs in the one-day tournament. Our bowlers also did well in the one-day games,” said the wicket-keeper/batsman.

The team’s coach is former Tamil Nadu spinner and selector R Ramkumar.

“Ramkumar is a straightforward person. He is quick to spot the players’ strengths and weaknesses. He works with us personally and his inputs are valuable. We collectively need to improve on big match occasions. I think that’s where Tamil Nadu as a team has not been catching up to the potential it has. Ticking that box would bring laurels to the state across all age groups,” signed off Lokeshwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp