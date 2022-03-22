STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Faf du Plessis commands respect: Royal Challengers Banglore batsman Virat Kohli

RCB will now be led by four-time IPL winner Du Plessis, who was purchased by the franchise for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction last month.

Published: 22nd March 2022 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Virat Kohli says Faf du Plessis's solid leadership skills was a key reason that they planned to grab his services for the upcoming IPL edition. Kohli, who has been with Royal Challengers right from the first edition in 2008 and as full-time captain since 2013, relinquished captaincy after last year's IPL.

RCB will now be led by four-time IPL winner Du Plessis, who was purchased by the franchise for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction last month. "Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands not demands, because he has been there done that," Kohli said in video posted by RCB's Twitter handle.

"He's a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job. We get along really well with him, all of us myself Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) Dinesh Karthik and I think all the guys will enjoy this tournament," he added.

Kohli joined the RCB preparatory camp on Monday. The Indian batting veteran had earlier said he made the decision to quit RCB captaincy as he wanted some space to manage his workload. "It's unbelievable IPL has come this far. (I'm here with) Renewed energy because I'm off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. For me, it's all about going about life with a lot of joy and happiness. My focus is so clear, it's so precise what I want to do -- have a lot of fun and enjoy myself on the field and give myself fully to this team, like I have for many years, without any load," he said.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL IPL 15 IPL 2022
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp