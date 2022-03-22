STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are discussing roles players can take up during matches: Pant 

The IPL-15 starts on Saturday with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here

Rishabh Pant (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Monday said the team management has been discussing the roles "players can take up" during matches in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Pant, who will be leading the franchise for the second time after guiding it to the playoffs last year, said every member of the team is in a "good frame of mind" heading into the tournament.

"At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players' need during nets sessions.

We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up," the dashing wicketkeeper-batter said in a press release issued by the franchise.

"We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years," he added.

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise will be taking the field with a new group of players in the upcoming season. Captain Pant attended his first training session with the side here.

"It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company."

Speaking about working with head coach Ricky Ponting for the second time as skipper, Pant said, "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

