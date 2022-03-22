STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's World Cup: Bhatia's fifty helps India post 229-7 against Bangladesh in must-win game 

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but India suffered a mini-collapse, losing both the openers in quick succession.

Published: 22nd March 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

India's Yastika Bhatia . (Photo| BCCI)

By PTI

HAMILTON: post a competitive 229 for 7 against Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match here on Tuesday.

Skipper Mithali Raj (0) was also back in the hut after a first-ball duck as India slumped to 74 for 3 in 15.3 overs. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) too was run out by Fargana Hoque.

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score before the latter was sent packing by Nahida Akter.

After completing her fifty, Bhatia too perished while trying for a paddle scoop, only to be caught by a short fine leg. Pooja Vastrakar (30) and Sneh Rana (27) then added 48 off 38 balls to take India past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, India opted to replace pacer Meghna Singh with wrist spinner Poonam Yadav on a spin-friendly pitch, while Bangladesh brought in top-order batter Murshida Khatun and medium-pacer Lata Mondal for Shamima Sultana and Fariha Trisna respectively.

India has won two matches and lost three games, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, to be placed fourth in the overall standing with just four points. They need to win this game to stay in the mix for the semifinals spot.

Brief Score: India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37).

