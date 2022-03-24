STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History for Bangladesh with first ODI series win in South Africa

Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.

Published: 24th March 2022

Bangladesh's players pose for a photograph as they celebrate their win of the ODI series against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria

Bangladesh's players pose for a photograph as they celebrate their win of the ODI series against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

CENTURION: Bangladesh clinched its first one-day series in South Africa with a convincing nine-wicket win in the deciding game on Wednesday. Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was 87 not out to see his team home and to history at SuperSport Park. Bangladesh had broken new ground by winning its first ODI against South Africa in South Africa in the series' first game.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh on course in the decider with his 5-35 to rip the heart out of South Africa's batting, where opener Janneman Malan top-scored for the home team with 39. Tamim and Litton Das (48) put on a 127-run opening stand that ensured Bangladesh would win.

Das' exit just before his half-century made little difference and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) slapped a square cut for four off South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to seal the victory. Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Allan Donald are both South African.

Domingo is a former South Africa coach and Donald was one of South Africa's best fast bowlers.

