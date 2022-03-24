STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC Women's World Cup: South Africa seal second semis spot as match against West Indies abandoned

South Africa followed Australia into the last-four stage with nine points from six matches, while West Indies have completed their league engagements and are currently placed third in the standings.

Published: 24th March 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Hayley Matthews bowls to South Africa's Mignon du Preez during a Women's World Cup match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

West Indies' Hayley Matthews bowls to South Africa's Mignon du Preez during a Women's World Cup match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

WELLIGNTON: South Africa on Thursday became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup after their league match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain at the Basin Reserve here. Both South Africa and West Indies were awarded one point each.

The match witnessed action for a little over 10 overs, with South Africa 61 for four after being sent into bat. West Indies' decision to bowl first was spot on as they reduced South Africa to 22 for four in 5.3 overs with Chinelle Henry (3/19) turning out to be the star with the ball.

But Mignon du Preez (38 not out off 31 balls) counter-attacked the West Indian bowlers to somewhat stabilise South Africa's innings with a 39-run fifth wicket stand with Marizanne Kapp (5 not out) before the heavens opened up.

Shamilia Connell (1/18) was the other wicket-taker for West Indies. The result means India face a must-win game against South Africa on Sunday to progress to the knockout stage. A no result will also work in India's favour as they have a better net run rate than West Indies.

Having finished their league campaign, West Indies will keenly follow the India-South Africa game and will hope for a Protea win. India are currently placed fourth with six points from as many games.

