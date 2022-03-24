STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India need an all-rounder at No. 6: Former head coach Ravi Shastri

Shastri out Hardik Pandya's inclusion as a pure batter in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Published: 24th March 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

India coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels the team needs a first-choice all-rounder at number six, ruling out Hardik Pandya's inclusion as a pure batter in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik has not been able to go full throttle with the ball since returning from surgery to treat an injured back.

With the upcoming T20 World Cup providing India an opportunity to make amends for their league-stage exit in the last edition of the showpiece in the UAE, the team management will be keenly looking at the IPL for players who can fit into the number six slot as an all-rounder and lend more balance to the XI. "I think the all-rounder's position at No.6 for sure," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday.

"Ideally someone in the top-five who can bowl two or three overs. That takes the pressure off the captain. It gives him then six and a half bowlers from whom he can choose. That will be one area I'll be looking at very closely. And of course the fast bowling and fielding. I'm not really worried about the batting. Batting is there," he added.

Hardik Pandya was doing fine until he suffered a stress fracture of the back, and he hasn't been the same player ever since. Nevertheless, he has been made captain of an IPL team for the first time by Gujarat Titans.

However, Shastri still thinks Hardik will now struggle to break into the Indian T20 side as a pure batter because it is already full of power-hitters. "In the top five, there's a lot of muscle there. If anyone's occupying the position Nos.5, 6 onwards, he'll have to bring that extra department to the game," he said.

"That is why from Hardik's point of view, from India's point of view, from the Gujarat team's point of view, it's extremely important that he strings those two or three overs together because if he does and bowls with even limited success, he becomes an automatic choice in the Indian team," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri All rounder India all rounder Hardik Pandya India No 6 batsman
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp