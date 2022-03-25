STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

Australia played in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

Published: 25th March 2022 05:27 PM

Australia's Cameron Green, center, and teammates celebrate after winning the third test match against Pakistan.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan on Friday, taking the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the last match in Lahore.



Jubilant crowds of Pakistani cricket lovers have flocked to stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore throughout the series in full support of both Pakistan and Australia, undeterred by the presence of heavy security.

The first two Tests ended in draws.

Set a challenging 351-run target in the final test, Pakistan were bowled out for 235 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 70 and skipper Babar Azam 55. 

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, spinner Nathan Lyon finishing with 5-83 in an excellent show of spin bowling while skipper Pat Cummins took 3-21.

Scores: Australia 391 and 227-3 dec; Pakistan 268 and 235

