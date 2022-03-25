STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South African batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended by ICC for failing dope test

Hamza's dope sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

South African batsman Zubayr Hamza

South African batsman Zubayr Hamza (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: South African batter Zubayr Hamza was on Friday provisionally suspended by the ICC for failing an out-of-competition dope test.

Hamza's dope sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

"The ICC has charged South African batter Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the world body said in a statement.

"Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January 2022 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process." Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.

The ICC said proceedings against Hamza are ongoing and it will not make any further comment at this stage.

