One-wicket victory for TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by S Ganesh and R Sonu Yadav enabled Tamil Nadu to beat Andhra by one wicket on the final day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy men’s Under 25 Elite ‘A’ group match played at CAP grounds, Puducherry.

Brief scores: Andhra 164 & 398/7 in 122.1 ovs decl. lost to Tamil Nadu 299 & 267/9 in 68 ovs (Ganesh 64, Sonu Yadav 64).

Silver Strikers bag title

Riding on L Nethra’s 35, Silver Strikers beat Blue Avengers by 4 wickets in the final to bag the Freyer cup at MA Chidambaram stadium on Friday.

Brief scores: Final: Blue Avengers 78/7 (Choudhary 27) lost to Silver Strikers 79/6 (L Nethra 35); Awards: Best batter: Anam Rani; Best bowler: R Iswarya Lakshmi; Best all-rounder: Akshara Srinivasan; Best wicketkeeper: S Rinaaz; Promising player: KM Sivapriya; Player of the tournament: Arshi Choudhary.

Saumya wins final

Saumya Vig of Gujarat lived up to her top billing to defeat Vidula Reddy of Karnataka 6-0, 6-3 in the final of the CTC-AITA women’s tennis tournament played at Chennai Tennis Centre, Anna University, Guindy.

Results: Finals: Singles: Saumya Vig (Gj) bt Vidula Reddy (Ka) 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Sonashe Bhatnagar (Ka)/Chandana Potugari (AP) bt Janani Ramesh (TN)/Sheikh Anjum (Ts) 6-3, 6-3.