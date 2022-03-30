STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Injured Marsh to link up with Delhi Capitals squad, ruled out of Pakistan series

Mitchell Marsh had injured his hip flexor during a high-intensity fielding drill on Sunday.

Published: 30th March 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.50 Crore

Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will link up with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and continue his recovery in India after being ruled out of Australia's remaining limited overs series against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, who was bought for Rs 6.5 crore by the Capitals in the IPL auction last month, had injured his hip flexor during a high-intensity fielding drill on Sunday.

He had subsequently missed the first ODI, which Australia won by 88 runs in Lahore on Tuesday.

Marsh will now manage his recovery under the guidance of physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, who has been with the Capitals since the 2020 IPL season.

"Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australia and Pakistan are set to play the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday before clashing in the lone T20I on April 5.

"Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour," Marsh said.

Marsh was originally going to miss the Capitals' first three games as he was a part of the Australian limited overs team for the series against Australia.

Marsh has been one of Australia's best white-ball players in recent times.

He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning side last year, scoring an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia clinch their maiden title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mitchell Marsh Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp