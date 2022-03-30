STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in Test rankings

Ravindra Jadeja retained the top position among all-rounders, while Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to be second.

Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore veteran Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung each to be placed 8th and 10th, respectively, in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Rohit, who continued to remain the top-ranked Indian in the batters' chart, moved down a place to 8th.

He has 754 points, while Kohli, who has 742 rating points moved to the 10th position.

Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to hold on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, in the bowlers' chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second while Rohit climbed up a place to fourth.

Bumrah, who is the only Indian in the top 10 among bowlers, remained at the sixth spot.

