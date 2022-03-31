STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2022: Nursing back injury, 'gutted' Sam Curran feels tournament came 'bit too soon'

Curran said that it would have been too soon to return to action as he nurses the most serious injury of his young career.

Published: 31st March 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Recovering from a back injury, England all-rounder Sam Curran says he is gutted to miss the IPL this season but feels his decision to opt out of the auction was the right one.

Curran said that it would have been too soon to return to action as he nurses the most serious injury of his young career. "I'm gutted not to be there. It's a frustration watching from home. I wanted to go (into the auction) but I didn't at the end - which was probably the best decision. Looking back, IPL probably came a little bit too soon," Curran, who played for Chennai Super Kings, told ESPNcricinfo.

The 23-year-old, who bowls left-arm medium pace, had sustained a stress fracture on his lower back during the second leg of IPL in October last year. "I definitely want to go back (to the IPL) at some stage because you learn so much about your T20 game there: it's a tournament when you live and breathe cricket. You go down for breakfast every day and you're sitting with superstars, sitting down and chatting about the game," he said.

Curran had felt pain in his back during CSK's loss to Rajasthan Royals in October and scans later revealed that he had suffered a stress fracture of the lower back, ruling him out of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

He is now looking to put up a good show in Surrey's County Championship opener against Warwickshire at Edgbaston next week, while the main focus remains on getting his place back in the Test series against New Zealand in June and T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

"It's been a long winter. I'd never really experienced an injury before and missing out on what I have has been pretty hard. They're probably the two biggest series or tournaments as a player: a World Cup for your country and an Ashes series down under," he said.

"...for now, it's about starting these first six Championship games, trying to put in performances for myself and for Surrey. The Test matches in June are my initial goal and the end goal is probably the World Cup," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 IPL Sam Curran recovery Sam Curran IPL
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp