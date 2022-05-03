BCCI secretary Jay Shah meets Shane Warne's younger brother

By ANI

MUMBAI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary met legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne's younger brother Jason Warne and recalled Warnie's contribution to world cricket, specially IPL.

Jason Warne called on Jay Shah at his residence. Shah said in a tweet that Warne had left a rich legacy behind.

"It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPLand the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie," Shah said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Royals had paid tributes to their first IPL captain Shane Warne by doing a minute's applause ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians on April 30 at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Just moments before the start of play, players of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians as well as the match officials stood in silence and paid tributes to the legend with his picture being displayed on the giant screen. Shane Warne passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL trophy win in 2008 during the inaugural edition. Tributes were paid at the same venue where Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to lift the very first IPL title.