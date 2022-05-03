STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Those sixes off Cottrell at Sharjah instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia: Gavaskar

Tewatia has been in stellar form for Gujarat Titans as he has won his team multiple last-over games with big hits and is being considered for a place in the Indian T20 team.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (File photo| PTI)

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: It was his five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell at Sharjah during the 2020 edition of IPL which instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia that he belongs to this level, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Tewatia has been in stellar form for Gujarat Titans as he has won his team multiple last-over games with big hits and is being considered for a place in the Indian T20 team.

"That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well (vs RCB)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"There's no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter's nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He's got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant," Gavaskar added. Gavaskar has also nicknamed the 28-year-old cricketer the 'ice-man' and lauded Tewatia's ability to remain unruffled during tense moments.

"Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He's composed, he's anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play.

"In his mind, he's ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he's going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it's always a six. That's what makes him the ice-man because he's not ruffled at all (with the situation)," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gavaskar Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans Indian T20
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp