STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to field against Delhi Capitals 

SRH handed debut caps to Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott. Delhi made four changes, bringing in Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal Patel.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | twitter.com/IPL)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

SRH handed debut caps to Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott. Delhi made four changes, bringing in Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal Patel.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel missed out due to an injury.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League IPL
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp