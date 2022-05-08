STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sehwag backs Jitesh as reserve wicketkeeper-batter for T20 World Cup

The 28-year-old from Punjab Kings showed his finishing ability against Rajasthan Royals when he smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 18 balls to prop up their total to 189/5 after a mid-innings collapse.

Published: 08th May 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Virender Sehwag has backed uncapped Jitesh Sharma to be in India's squad for the T20 World Cup as a reserve wicketkeeper-batter.

The 28-year-old from Punjab Kings showed his finishing ability against Rajasthan Royals when he smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 18 balls to prop up their total to 189/5 after a mid-innings collapse. Promoted ahead of the experienced Liam Livingstone, Jitesh clobbered four boundaries and two sixes to underline his ability as a dependable middle-order batter.

"He has impressed quite a bit. So should we also include him in the Australia-bound T20 World Cup squad?" Sehwag said in 'Cricbuzz Live - Talking Points'.

"I am just asking because whoever scores runs, we keep them in the category of potential players for the World Cup. But no doubt, he has impressed me a lot."

If I had to select the team, I would take him to Australia as a second wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup (in September-October)," Sehwag said. There have been quite a few fighting for the reserve wicketkeeper-batters' slot including Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson but Sehwag put Jitesh ahead of all of them.

"Ishan Kishan is a wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is a wicketkeeper-batter, (Wriddhiman) Saha is a wicketkeeper-batter but out of all of them, if there is someone who has impressed me the most is Jitesh Sharma. "The flair with which he bats. He has no fear, he comes into bat and expresses himself. He knows on what ball to play a shot over the covers, what ball I need to play over mid-off and mid-on," Sehwagh hailed.

The six Jitesh hit against Yuzvendra Chahal leaning outside the crease and lifting it over wide long on reminded Sehwag of the way VVS Laxman used to hit against the legendary Shane Warne.

"He reminded me of VVS Laxman with the six he hit off Yuzvendra Chahal. Laxman used to hit Shane Warne with an open stance over mid-wicket. He has impressed me quite a bit."

Bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, Jitesh has made 162 runs from seven innings, of which he was unbeaten twice, and he also boasts of a strike-rate of 167.01.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World cup Jitesh Sehwag Wicketkeeper
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp