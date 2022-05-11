STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2022: Unhappy and hurt, Jadeja leaves bubble early  

Jadeja apparently didn't play the match against Delhi Capitals due to an upper body injury, sustained during an earlier match against the RCB.

Published: 11th May 2022 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season with a rib injury, Chennai Super Kings confirmed on Wednesday evening. Although there was no compulsion from the Indian team management to release the player because of the injury, it is understood that the franchise decided to release Jadeja after consultation with the player.

Jadeja suffered an injury while fielding in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4 and subsequently missed the match against Delhi Capitals. Although the nature of the injury isn’t serious, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the all-rounder is still experiencing some discomfort while batting and bowling and the franchise decided to release the player keeping the hectic calendar ahead of him.

This brings to an end of what has been a forgetful season for Jadeja. Having replaced MS Dhoni as captain just two days before their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the tournament hasn’t gone well for the India all-rounder. With no previous experience in captaincy, Jadeja struggled to get going as he tallied only 116 runs in 10 innings and picked up only five wickets with the ball. After leading the team in eight matches and with the side languishing at the ninth spot in the table, Chennai Super Kings replaced Jadeja as captain with Dhoni.

WATCH |

The franchise said in a statement that the decision to remove him from captaincy was taken to allow Jadeja focus more on his game. But that the franchise went back to Dhoni also showed they don’t have other captaincy options. While Dhoni was preparing Jadeja for captaincy since the end of the last season, the move didn’t work was there for everyone to see. More importantly, the team doesn’t have any other option as of now, which is why they went back to Dhoni.

ALSO READ | CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift

And multiple sources have also revealed that Jadeja wasn’t happy in the manner in which he was removed from the captaincy as the all-rounder is believed to have shown interest to continue in his role. With the injury bringing an early end to the season, there are concerns whether the all-rounder will continue with Chennai next season, especially after he was removed from captaincy. However, the franchise maintained the player very much remains part of their plans and there haven’t been any sort of discussions over it.

With regards to the captaincy next season, Chennai are set to have a discussion at the end of the season. While one option is to groom Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other is to pick someone from the auction pool. In case there is no auction pool, CSK will have to get into negotiation with other teams over any potential transfers, which at this stage looks improbable as no team would like to forego their key player to a rival team.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja CSK IPL 2022 Jadeja ruled out of IPL Jadeja rib injury
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Al M
    "And for the record
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp