STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recovers from COVID, cleared to play Sri Lanka Test

Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to play in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday after recovering from COVID.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to play in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday after recovering from COVID, the cricket board said on Friday.

The 35-year-old is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in Tests and is ranked the number four Test all-rounder worldwide, as well as number one in one-day internationals.

"Shakib tested Covid-19 negative. He can play the first Test provided he is fit," chief selector Minhjaul Abedin told AFP.

He had initially been ruled out of the Test in Chittagong having tested positive after returning from the United States, where his family lives.

Shakib missed Bangladesh's previous Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency but played in the subsequent ODI series, which the Tigers won 2-1.

Sri Lanka's cricket team arrived in Bangladesh on May 8 for the two-Test series that is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The second will be in Dhaka from May 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan Sri Lanka Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Series
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp