Super Kings tumble out

Both fell to the pace and bounce of Daniel Sams. Jasprit Bumrah added salt to the injury by accounting for Robin Uthappa and CSK were reeling at 5 for 3.

Published: 13th May 2022 09:16 AM

Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for Mumbai Indians | sportzpics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “There’s nice live grass on the wicket, so the pacers will get seam movement…. It’s a good batting wicket, 175-plus is quite achievable on this pitch,’’ said Mathew Hayden, on his pitch report. As if taking a cue from his words Mumbai Indians called the coin right and put Chennai Super Kings in to bat.They were immediately rewarded as CSK top order caved into some disciplined bowling by Mumbai pacers. CSK had a disastrous start, losing Devon Conway and Moeen Ali without opening their account. Both fell to the pace and bounce of Daniel Sams. Jasprit Bumrah added salt to the injury by accounting for Robin Uthappa and CSK were reeling at 5 for 3.

Soon Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu perished and now a lot depended upon MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube, the last recognised pair to help them post a respectable total. But that was not to be. Barring a 41-year old MS Dhoni (36*) none of the players showed a semblance of a fight or intent as CSK were all out for 97 in 16 overs.

Chasing 98, for a win Mumbai too had a poor start losing opener Ishan Kishan cheaply. A while later Rohit Sharma got out and they lost wickets in clusters, going down to 33/4. Despite the struggle, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 34 took them across the line with five wickets to spare. Brief scores: CSK 97 in 16 ovs (Dhoni 33 n.o; Sams 3/16) lost to MI 103/5 in 14.5 ovs (Tilak 34 n.o)

Today's Match: RCB vs PBKS

Live on Star Sports @ 7.30 PM

