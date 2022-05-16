STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh first Test: Angelo Mathews unbeaten on 147; visitors 327-6 at lunch on Day 2

Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on 147 from 288 deliveries at the first interval Monday, with Ramesh Mendis not out on one.

Published: 16th May 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHATTOGRAM: Angelo Mathews moved within a scoring shot of his fourth 150 in test cricket as Sri Lanka reached 327-6 at lunch on Day 2 of the series-opening match against Bangladesh.

Mathews was unbeaten on 147 from 288 deliveries at the first interval Monday, with Ramesh Mendis not out on one.

The Sri Lankans resumed at 258-4 and dominated the morning session with Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal (66) extending their fifth-wicket partnership to 136 before offspinner Nayeen Hasan (4-87) struck twice within five deliveries just before lunch.

After a tricky start as the Bangladesh attack contained the run flow, Mathews took charge to go after the bowling in his attempt to pace the scoreboard.

Chandimal appeared to be shaky initially but found his rhythm, hitting a six off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, before he attempted a reverse sweep to Nayeem, missed and was adjudged lbw in the third-to-last over of the session. He reviewed the decision but the TV officials upheld the umpire's original verdict.

Four balls later, Nayeem bowled Niroshan Dickwell (3) with a quicker delivery that went straight on to crash into his stumps.

