STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2022: Kuldeep, Axar strangle Punjab Kings as Delhi takes one step closer to play-offs

Despite a brave innings of 34-ball 44 from Jitesh Sharma, his innings did not prove to be enough as Shardul Thakur delivered big time in the contest, scalping four wickets. 

Published: 17th May 2022 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mayank Agarwal, captain of Punjab Kings gets out during the 64th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IPL season has moved into the business end with teams scrambling to grab the Playoff spots. 

Two such teams — Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings — were in action at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Hence, this clash was looked upon with huge interest. 

A win for either would increase their Playoff hopes while a loss could push that franchise to the brink of elimination.

With both teams on 12 points each, it was time for the big names to deliver in their respective penultimate game. 

However, things did not look any good for Delhi, who was asked to bat first, as Liam Livingstone scalped star batter David Warner for a golden duck in the first over. 

Eventually, Mitchell Marsh’s 63 helped Delhi reach 159/7.

And that Marsh's innings proved to be a match-winning one as Delhi won by 17 runs to move fourth on the table. 

His half-century gave Delhi bowlers something respectable to bowl at. 

The target was always achievable, but the bowlers rose to the occasion big time and took wickets at regular intervals. 

After Jonny Bairstow's dismissal for 28 runs, Delhi ran through their key batters, and were reduced to 59/4. 

Then Punjab pinned all their hopes on in-form Livingstone, but when the Englishman was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi were favourites.

As the Chinaman scalped his second of the night, dismissing Harpreet Brar, the faces in the Punjab dugout narrated a sorry picture. 

Despite a brave innings of 34-ball 44 from Jitesh Sharma, his innings did not prove to be enough as Shardul Thakur delivered big time in the contest, scalping four wickets. 

Kuldeep (3-0-14-2) and Axar Patel (4-0-14-2) also played their part in the win. 

Though the bowlers played a huge role in the win, full credit to Marsh. 

Even when the Punjab spinners were not allowing any freebies, the Australian hung in there, taking singles. 

More importantly, even with wickets falling around him, the all-rounder opted to play the senior man's role and stayed for a longer period at the crease and put a decent score on the board. 

Marsh did manage to get a move on, especially in the 18th over as they hit 16 runs but Kagiso Rabada dismissed the Australian in the next over for 63, comprising four fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: DC 159/7 in 20 ovs (Marsh 63; Livingstone 3/27) bt PBKS 142/9 in 20 ovs (Jitesh 44; Thakur 4/36).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp