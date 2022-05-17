STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav replaced Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the MI playing XI.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav replaced Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the MI playing XI. The Sunrisers have also made a couple of changes.

Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank Singh and Afghan pacer Fazal Farooqi replaces Marco Jansen. It is a must-win game for SRH to stay in play-off contention.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp