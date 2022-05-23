STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson blessed with baby boy

Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem became parents for the second time, as they got blessed with a baby boy.

Published: 23rd May 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem became parents for the second time, as they got blessed with a baby boy.

The Blackcaps batter took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared the good news with everyone. He posted a picture of his wife, holding their daughter, Maggie along with the newborn and captioned it," Welcome to the whanau little man!"

Many members of the cricket fraternity came forward and showered their blessing on Williamson's family through their comments on the post.

"Congratulations Kane Mama," commented Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

"Mashallah bro! May the whole family be showered with loads more happiness and blessings!" commented New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel.

Meanwhile, SRH took to their Twitter and wrote, "Sending all of our love from the #Riser camp to Kane Mowa's family and their latest, cutest member."

Williamson had left the SRH camp on May 18 to be with his wife during the birth of their second child. In his absence, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team in the last league stage game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Williamson will now be seen in a three-match Test series against England, with the first match at Lord's on June 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane Williamson New Zealand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp