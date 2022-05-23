STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis taken to hospital with chest pains

Mendis appeared to be in discomfort and laid down on the field during the last over before lunch but left the field soon holding his chest.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:18 PM

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (3R) walks back to the pavilion amid chest pain during Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (3R) walks back to the pavilion amid chest pain during Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital in Dhaka after experiencing chest pains during the opening day of the second cricket test against Bangladesh on Monday. Mendis appeared to be in discomfort and laid down on the field during the last over before lunch.

He was attended by medical staff but left the field soon after, holding his chest. "Mendis had to be taken to the hospital for proper diagnosis and better management of his condition," said Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury.

"He may suffer from dehydration, which could be a reason behind his discomfort. It might be gastritis as a possible reason for his discomfort. Once the diagnosis is completed, it will be possible to tell the thing exactly," he added.

Mendis was replaced by Kamindu Mendis. Mendis scored 54 off 131 balls in the first innings in the drawn first test, followed by a quick 48 in the second stint.

