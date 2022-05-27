STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravi Shastri turns 60; cricket fraternity extends birthday greetings

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh extended wishes to Ravi Shastri, the former Indian coach as he turned 60 on Friday.

Published: 27th May 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

India coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extended wishes to Ravi Shastri, the former Indian coach as he turned 60 on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives and breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me! Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi!"

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons."

"Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 and the final match of the series will be played this year.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but sadly, Shastri and Virat Kohli could not bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title home in 2021, which also became Shastri's last assignment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp