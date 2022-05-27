Sachin Rathi claims 6 wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on left arm spinner Sachin Rathi’s 6/93, MCC bagged a lead of 16 runs over UFCC T Nagar in the senior division league of the TNCA played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 246 drew with Young Stars 252/8 in 87.5 ovs (Satish 102 n.o, M Silambarasan 4/94). At IITM- Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 505/6 in 90 ovs drew with Nelson 283/9 in 75.2 ovs (Bist 162 n.o, DT Chandrasekar 3/48). At MAC: MCC 306 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 290 in 85.3 ovs (Vaidhya 94, Rathi 6/93). At CPT-IP: IOB 383 drew with India Pistons 260/8 in 83 ovs (Raghavendran 86, Kumar 4/67). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Vijay 297 drew with Globe Trotters 262 in 69.5 ovs (Ganesh 71, Shahrukh 5/55).

Big win for ASH Eleven

ASH Eleven beat Abdul Malik CA by 10 wickets in the Under-14 quarterfinals of the Little Masters Cricket Academy’s Freyer-LMCA trophy.