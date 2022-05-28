STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult unlikely for 1st Test vs England due to IPL commitment: Report

Let-arm pace bowler Trent Boult is unlikely to be available for selection in New Zealand's first Test against England.

Published: 28th May 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Let-arm pace bowler Trent Boult is unlikely to be available for selection in New Zealand's first Test against England, beginning at Lord's on June 2, as the 32-year-old's team, Rajasthan Royals, is in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans.

The IPL final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29), which means the Black Caps pace bowler will "have virtually no time to prepare properly for the first Test", a report in stuff.co.nz said on Saturday.

Boult took a wicket and bowled four economical overs as the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 on Friday to secure an IPL 2022 final berth.

New Zealand are playing their second warm-up game against Counties Select XI ahead of the opening Test and with Boult not acclimatised to the England conditions or to the longest format of the game, there's a likelihood of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and spin bowler Ajaz Patel being in the selection mix for the Lord's game.

New Zealand spin bowler Ajaz Patel has staked his claim for a place in the side for the first Test, grabbing 3/32 as the tourists bundled out Counties Select XI for 247 after scoring 362/9 declared in the first innings.

He also scored an unbeaten 36 on Day 2 of the warm-up game and shared an unbroken 64-run stand for the last wicket with Cam Fletcher.

"It is part of the game I have been working on consciously, because you can play a key role down the bottom there," Patel told the website of his batting exploits.

The left-arm spinner was in sublime form during the Test series against India late last year, taking all 10 first-innings wickets in the second Test, but his feat couldn't stop India from winning the game. Patel has since not been selected in the home Tests against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Trent Boult England New Zealand vs England IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp