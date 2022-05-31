England's women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt tie the knot

By PTI

LONDON: England's World Cup-winning women cricketers, Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt, got married in a private ceremony on Sunday. England Cricket took to social media to congratulate the couple.

"Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend," tweeted England Cricket.

Both Sciver and Brunt were part of the victorious 2017 ODI World Cup-winning England team, that beat India in the title clash. Both of them were also part of this year's 2022 ODI World Cup, in which England finished runners-up.

Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt in 2019, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Past and present England women cricketers like captain Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Isa Guha and Jenny Gunn attended the wedding ceremony.