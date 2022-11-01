Home Sport Cricket

TNCA gears up for upcoming election on November 5

Apart from the president's post, there will be elections for the post of assistant secretary and joint secretary. 

Published: 01st November 2022 04:47 PM

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association logo (Photo | TNCACricket Twitter)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will witness an election for the first time in this century during its annual general body meeting on November 5. Dr P Ashok Sigamani, who is contesting for the president’s post and has the backing of the N Srinivasan faction, will be up against S Prabhu.

Apart from the president's post, there will be elections for the post of assistant secretary and joint secretary. Front-runner Dr RN Baba, who is secretary of Thiruvallur DCA, faces competition from RR Kalidas Vandayar.

Similarly, for the joint secretary's post, K Shivakumar who has previously been the chairman of TNPL and runs Aruna CC will contest against DS Kesava Reddy. Both Baba and Shivakumar, who are part of Srinivasan’s faction, are expected to win their respective posts.

RI Palani, who has served a cooling-off period, will be back as a secretary while TJ Srinivasaraj (Nelson CC) will get elected as treasurer unopposed.

With regards to Suresh and his faction, they have reached out to clubs and former players. But they are unlikely to pose any genuine challenge as the majority of the clubs and state units are firmly behind Srinivasan’s faction.

Meanwhile, the TNCA will conduct its 19th Annual Day celebrations on Friday. BCCI president Roger Binny will be the chief guest.

