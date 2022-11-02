Home Sport Cricket

Maketa named interim head coach of South Africa cricket team

Published: 02nd November 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Malibongwe Maketa (Photo | Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

By Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG: Malibongwe Maketa was named interim head coach of the South Africa cricket team on Wednesday and will take charge of the Proteas for a three-test tour of Australia starting next month.

Maketa will replace Mark Boucher, who will step down as head coach after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 42-year-old Maketa is currently the South Africa "A" team coach and head of the national academy, and has been part of the senior team's coaching group before. He was an assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017-19.

His appointment is only for the tests in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney in December and January, with Cricket South Africa expected to make a permanent appointment early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp