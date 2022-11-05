Home Sport Cricket

Shahrukh named TN cricketer of the year

Ashok Sigamani, vice-president of the TNCA welcomed the gathering, while RS Raamasamy, secretary of TNCA, presented the annual report chronicling the achievements of the association. 

CHENNAI:  Tamilnadu batter Shahrukh Khan won the Bishnuram Medhi Trophy Cricketer of the Year award at the 90th annual day function of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday. BCCI president Roger Binny was the chief guest and presented all the awards at a glittering function.

Awards: Bishnuram Medhi Trophy (Cricketer of the year): Shahrukh Khan, Baliah Memorial Trophy (Collegiate Cricketer of the Year) & SR Jagannathan Award Promising Under-19 City Cricketer: Manav Parakh, V Jagannathan Memorial Trophy (Best Bowler in Ranji Trophy): R Sai Kishore, T Vasu Naidu Memorial Trophy (Best Fielder in Ranji Trophy): N Jagadeesan, Dr MAM Ramaswamy Endowment: (Consistent Performance in Ranji Trophy): M Siddharth, NNSuvarna Memorial Trophy (Highest Aggregate in Ranji Trophy): B Indrajith, RT Parthasarathy Trophy (Cricketer of the year from Districts) & SR Jagannathan Award Promising Under-19 District Cricketer: Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, C Subramaniam Trophy (School Cricketer of the Year): B Sachin, SR Jagannathan Award Promising Under-19 School Cricketer: VS Karthick Manikandan, S Sriraman Endowment (Instituted by Shri U.Prabhakar Rao for Children of TNCA Staff): V.Sweetha, D/O. M.Vijayakumar, UMR Rao endowment (Instituted by Shri U.Prabhakar Rao for Promising Medium Pace bowler U-19): VP Diran, Women Cricketer of the Year: KN Ramyashri, Promising Women Cricketer of the year: C Shushaanthika, Promising Women Cricketer of the year in Under-19:  MS Aishwarya, Best Fielder (Women) R Abarna, Award for officiating maximum number of matches: E Haridharan, Emerging Umpire of TNCA: S Goutham, Award for scoring maximum number of matches: E Mohanakrishnan, Emerging scorer of TNCA: R Dinesh.

