Women's IPL details to be finalised after T20 World Cup: BCCI President Roger Binny

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI President Roger Binny on Friday said that the final details regarding the inaugural Women's IPL and the slot for the West Zone representative in the all India senior selection committee for the men are to be discussed when the board meets after the ongoing men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hours after the BCCI announced the squads for the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours on Monday, a few players had expressed their disappointments indirectly on social media. While chief selector Chetan Sharma had said he wasn't sure if it was his last selection meeting, the absence of a representative from West Zone became a topic of discussion.

Addressing the media after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's 90th annual day celebration in Chennai, Binny said the issue of not having a West Zone representative in the selection committee would be discussed in the upcoming BCCI meeting. "In the next meeting we will sit down and discuss this. After the World Cup finishes, we will have the meeting," Binny said.

The first edition of the Women's IPL was approved at the BCCI AGM on October 18. Some of the franchises have already started scouting to express their interest and to make sure they are ready as and when things move forward. However, the details as to how the BCCI are going to proceed further with the teams and the player selections haven't been finalised yet.

"Everything is in place. We have just not yet finalised how things are going to be. That (how the teams will be divided) is also being discussed. We have not yet decided on it. It will have to come up in the next meeting," he said.

On domestic contracts for cricketers, one of the key promises made by previous president Sourav Ganguly, Binny said it's too soon to touch anything. "We will take this slowly. In the next year or so, we want to look at the types of pitches we have, the structures we can put in the system. We will sit down and discuss. We will get in players who have played a lot for the country, who have played a lot for the states. Some of them have played for their states for years without playing for the country. (We will) get them all together, come up with some plan and then take it forward from there," he said.

When asked the thing that he wants to tackle as the BCCI president, he said it was to understand the injury dynamics of the players. "If you come across the last six months to a year, the cricketers who are injured, why are they getting injured? What’s the reason? We can’t stop it. We can find out whether it's (because of) overload, whether people are not fit, or the exercises need to be changed. A lot of people are getting injured during training. That is not a good thing. We haven’t got down to it yet. We will know in six months and when we try and put it into our system, the injuries will come down," he said.

