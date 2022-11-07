Home Sport Cricket

Indrajith and Natarajan help TN win

Opting to bat Tamil Nadu, lost a couple of wickets early, but skipper B Indrajith put his experience to effective use, bailing them out of a tricky position as the hosts finished with 242/9.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  B Indrajith’s 51 and T Natarajan’s 3/46 came in handy for Tamil Nadu XI to beat Bangladesh XI by 11 runs in the first one-dayer at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. 

Opting to bat Tamil Nadu, lost a couple of wickets early, but skipper B Indrajith put his experience to effective use, bailing them out of a tricky position as the hosts finished with 242/9. In reply, Mohammad Saif Hasan (72) and Jaker Ali Anik (86) kept them in the chase. T Natarajan castled Jaker in the third ball of the final over to help the home side win. Brief scores: TN XI 242/9 in 50 ovs (Indrajith 51; Rahman 4/50) bt Bangladesh XI 231 in 49.3 ovs (Jaker 86; Natarajan 3/46).

TN colts in control
SR Athish, VS Karthick Manikandan enabled Tamil Nadu to post 320 against Bengal on Day 2 of the Cooch Behar Under-19 Trophy played at the NPR college ground, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. In reply, Bengal were 33 for no loss at stumps. Brief scores: TN 320 in 120.5 ovs (Athish 72, Karthick 88, Devkumar 54; Irfan 3/90, Siddharth 3/53) vs Bengal 33 for no loss in 14 ovs (Sumit 27 batting).

