Sri Lankan cricketer held in Sydney for alleged sexual assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury in the first round, was arrested in Sydney for alleged sexual assault. He was arrested by Sydney city police on the wee hours of Sunday from the team hotel after the police investigation into a sexual assault report by a 29-year-old woman in the Rose Bay suburb of the city earlier in this week.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022,” a New South Wales police statement said.

Following the arrest, the Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement saying they will closely monitor the proceedings and take “stern action” if he was proven guilty. Earlier in 2018, the SLC had suspended him after his unnamed friend was accused of raping a Norwegian woman.

