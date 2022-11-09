Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup: Pakistan stand between Kiwis and fourth straight final

New Zealand have the opportunity to advance to a fourth straight ICC final but Pakistan is a substantial hurdle. 

Published: 09th November 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan is a substantial hurdle on the Blackcaps' road to the finals.(File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

A look at the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday... 

Allen vs Pak bowlers

Finn Allen prefers to exploit the field restrictions in the powerplay. He has already gone big once at this venue in the group stage (Aus). If he can repeat those fireworks, the Kiwis will quietly believe. If the Pakistan bowlers remove him and get Kane Williamson into the match early, they can put the brakes on the scoring.

Blackcaps’ bowling

The reason behind the Kiwis’ success in this event is their simple approach, especially the bowlers. They share wickets, maintain tight lines, swing the ball early & use two spinners in the middle overs. They have only used 5 bowlers, nobody has gone above 8.13 RPO. With Pakistan batters likely to keep the powder dry for the latter stages, the Kiwi bowlers are ideally placed to strangulate them further.

Santner threat

The southpaw has Rashid Khan-like numbers, it speaks for how effective he has been. Sixteen overs, 43 dots & 8 wickets. That he has conceded only 3 sixes & 10 boundaries is a testament to his accuracy. Pakistan could target him but in a venue that has historically favoured spin, it’s fraught with danger. What the likes of Shadab Khan does against him could decide that phase of the contest.

Rauf vs Philips

One of the main reasons why NZ are here is due to the firefighting capacities of Glenn Phillips. The onus is on him to come in and up the runs/ over (RPO) in the backend and he does that. Average of 48.7 while striking at 164, those are Suryakumar Yadav’s like numbers. On Wednesday, he will be in the phase when Haris Rauf will operate. Order popcorn and tune in because it will be one to savour. 

Live on star sports networks: 1.30 PM, Sydney

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup Finn Allen Kane Williamson World Cup Semifinals Rashid Khan Haris Rauf Glenn Philips
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp