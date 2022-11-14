Home Sport Cricket

Cricket: Badrinath misses ton vs Gujarat

Skipper A Badrinath’s 96 and useful contributions from VP Diran (47), P Vignesh (44 n.o) came in handy for Tamil Nadu to post a challenging 386 against Gujarat on Day 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Skipper A Badrinath’s 96 and useful contributions from VP Diran (47), P Vignesh (44 n.o) came in handy for Tamil Nadu to post a challenging 386 against Gujarat on Day 2 of the Cooch Behar trophy U-19 match played at Narendra Modi stadium ‘B’ grounds, Ahmedabad.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu 386 in 159.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 103,  A Badrinath 96) vs Gujarat 74/1 in 28 ovs (Ved Patel 42 batting).

Suresh shines
S Suresh Kumar’s 65 helped Companions Cricket Club to thrash Unicorn CC by 5 wickets in a fifth division ‘A’ zone league match of the TNCA. 

Brief scores:

V Division  ‘A’: Unicorn Cricket Club 171 in 45.2 ovs (Rahul 75) lost to Companions Cricket Club 174/5 in 29.4 ovs (Suresh 65, Mathivanan 5/42); George Town United Club 164 in 44.3 ovs (Yashwanth 61, Milton 3/23) lost to Madras Indians Cricket Club 165/7 in 46.2 ovs (Kamesh 56 n.o); Grove Cricket Club 144 in 27.2 ovs (Dhanush 49, Arun 4/43) lost to TV Sivaprakasam Memorial Sports Club 148/5 in 27.5 ovs; St Mary’s Cricket Club 84 in 28.2 ovs (Charudhathan 4/19, Vijaya Kumar 4/29) lost to Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 85/4 in 24.2 ovs.

Cooch Behar trophy cricket
