BCCI sacks national selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Published: 18th November 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Board of Control for Cricket in India. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In its first major decision since India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked the National Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma and invited fresh applications.

Apart from chief selector Sharma, the selection committee also comprised Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty.

A release by cricket's apex governing body in the country mentioned the criteria for those who wish to apply for the positions.

"Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," read the official BCCI statement.

"Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee," the release added.

The last date for the submission of applications is November 28, 2022, till 1800 hrs, the release specified.

Heads were expected to roll after the Rohit Sharma-led team, seen as one of main title-contenders, fell to a crushing defeat to the Three Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Putting the Indian bowlers to the sword, Enhgland's opening duo Joss Buttler and Alex Hales romped to a win with four overs to spare.

Following the exit, the team received a lot of flak from fans and the cricket fraternity for the team selection and the lack of intent at the top of the batting. 

