Mental adjustments, sticking to process help Jagadeesan turn the tide  

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan smashed his fourth consecutive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy against Haryana on Saturday in Bengaluru. His centuries were 114 n.o vs Andhra Pradesh, 107 vs Chhattisgarh, and 168 vs Goa. And he did it all in a week’s span of time.

Jagadeesan's streak of four centuries placed him in the record books alongside Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, South African Alviro Petersan and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal as the only batters to hit four consecutive centuries in men’s List-A cricket. “I have not done anything special to get these four tons. Just, I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously,” said a modest Jagadeesan from Bengaluru.

That said, Jagadeesan is perhaps in the best form of his life. Different players develop different methods to evolve as a player and be in the zone that they wish to be. “I have been trying to improve my game every single day. What perhaps could have helped me is the fact that when I go out to bat, I try to have the same mindset,” said the 26-year-old.

Today, with big stakes and a huge support staff, players are often put to several drills which are specific to a particular format. In recent times, Sanju Samson had revealed that back home he focused on power hitting to be more effective in the shorter formats of the game. And it has been no different for Jagadeesan. “Yes, we also undergo various drills. It is quite normal. But the only thing I have been trying is to get my head straight more than hitting the balls,” revealed Jagadeesan.

Tamil Nadu coach M Venkataramana is pleased with the way he is playing and is happy with his team's good show. Jagadeesan and his opening partner, B Sai Sudharsan, have been in splendid form with the pair recording their fourth consecutive 150-run partnership. Sudharsan has also registered four-consecutive fifty-plus scores, including two centuries.

“Jags is an absolute delight to watch,” said Venkataramana. “He is playing beautifully and is in the zone. What has helped to be in such a good vein of form is the fact that at the other end Sai Sudharsan is performing and they are posting remarkable stands. When a batter, in particular an opener, knows he has good support at the other end, it improves his confidence and will be able to pace his innings well. This trait has helped Jagadeesan to perform to his potential,” he added.

Currently leading the batting charts in VHT with 522 runs in five innings, Jagadeesan has turned things around big time after scoring just three centuries across six seasons. However, he is not worried about the records or the numbers. “I always think of the process and the mindset when I go out to play. When I do that, I know runs will come. But, I am keen more on the mindset which I feel is very important,” he insisted.

As for the additional responsibilities with the gloves, Jagadeesan said that he enjoys both. “I ensure that I do well in both aspects of the game and keep improving my skill sets. If you see in the VHT, I have on a couple of times accounted for five victims as a wicketkeeper. So, it is all about mindset and I enjoy both roles,” he said.

Jagadeesan was recently released by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Some former players insist that his form is a way to showcase his potential. But Jagadeesan downplays all the talks. “I just go out and enjoy my game. At the moment, there is nothing (IPL) in my mind when I go out to bat. I am keen to do well and help my team Tamil Nadu to win,” he added.

